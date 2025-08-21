The Hanover Insurance Group To Present At The Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference On September 4

WORCESTER, Mass., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG ) today announced John C. Roche, president and chief executive officer, and Jeffrey M. Farber, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference on Thursday, September 4 from 11:20 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. E.T.

The discussion will be broadcast live through the company's website on hanover under "Investors." A replay of the event will be available on The Hanover website starting approximately one hour after the conclusion of the discussion.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made during this discussion may constitute forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and which are also available at hanover under "Investors."

