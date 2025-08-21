Unity Bancorp Announces 7% Increase In Third Quarter Dividend
“The increase in our quarterly dividend reflects our continued confidence on Unity Bancorp's earnings strength and long-term growth trajectory. We remain committed to delivering consistent shareholder returns while maintaining a disciplined and conservative approach to capital management.” – James A. Hughes, President & CEO of Unity Bancorp, Inc.
Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services organization headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey, with approximately $2.9 billion in assets and $2.2 billion in deposits. Unity Bank, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, provides financial services to retail, corporate and small business customers through its robust branch network located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties in New Jersey and Northampton County in Pennsylvania. For additional information about Unity, visit our website at , or call 800-618-BANK.
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, either expressed or implied, which are provided to assist the reader in understanding anticipated future financial performance. These statements may be identified by use of the words“believe”,“expect”,“intend”,“anticipate”,“estimate”,“project” or similar expressions. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management, which are subject to factors beyond the Company's control that could impede its ability to achieve these goals. These factors include those items included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading“Item IA-Risk Factors” as amended or supplemented by our subsequent filings with the SEC, as well as general economic conditions, trends in interest rates, the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans, our ability to manage and reduce the level of our nonperforming assets, results of regulatory exams, and the impact of any health crisis or national disasters on the Bank, its employees and customers, among other factors.
News Media & Financial Analyst Contact:
George Boyan
EVP and Chief Financial Officer
(908) 713-4565
