Terns Pharmaceuticals To Host An Educational Webinar On TERN-701 For Investors In Advance Of Phase 1 Data Expected In Fourth Quarter 2025

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology and obesity, today announced it will host an investor educational webinar on TERN-701 in advance of the data release expected in fourth quarter of 2025. The webinar will review TERN-701's potential best-in-class profile, relevant benchmarks for upcoming Phase 1 data and positioning in an evolving treatment landscape for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML).

TERN-701 is an investigational next-generation oral, allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor specifically targeting the ABL myristoyl pocket that is being evaluated for the treatment of CML.

The webinar will be led by Amy Burroughs, chief executive officer, Emil Kuriakose, M.D., chief medical officer and Scott Harris, chief development officer, of Terns. Event details are as follows:

TERN-701: Investor Educational Webinar

Date and Time: September 3, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Webinar Link: Register

A webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations page of the Terns Pharmaceuticals website at . A replay of the webcast will be archived on Terns' website.

About TERN-701 and CARDINAL Phase 1 Clinical Trial

TERN-701 is currently being evaluated in the CARDINAL trial (NCT06163430 ), a global multi-center dose escalation and dose-expansion Phase 1 clinical trial to assess safety, tolerability and efficacy in patients with previously treated chronic phase (CP) CML. The dose escalation portion of the Phase 1 CARDINAL study completed in January 2025 with no dose limiting toxicities (DLTs) observed up to the maximum dose of 500 mg QD. Terns initiated the dose expansion portion study in April 2025 with patients randomized to one of two dose cohorts (320 mg or 500 mg QD) with up to 40 patients per arm. Terns plans to report efficacy and safety data from the Phase 1 CARDINAL trial in the fourth quarter of 2025, including 6-month major molecular response achievement rate.

Previously announced positive interim data from the dose escalation portion of the trial demonstrated compelling molecular responses starting at the lowest dose in heavily pre-treated CML patients with high baseline BCR-ABL transcript levels. It also showed an encouraging safety profile with no dose limiting toxicities, adverse event-related treatment discontinuations or dose reductions across all dose escalation cohorts.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology and obesity. Terns' pipeline contains three clinical stage development programs including an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor, a small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, a THR-β agonist, and a preclinical GIPR modulator discovery effort, prioritizing a GIPR antagonist nomination candidate. For more information, please visit: .

