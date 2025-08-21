Oculis Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results And Provides Company Update
| Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)
|(Amounts in CHF thousands)
|As of June 30,
|As of December 31,
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|Non-current assets
|Property and equipment
|441
|385
|Intangible assets
|13,292
|13,292
|Right-of-use assets
|1,155
|1,303
|Other non-current assets
|533
|476
|Total non-current assets
|15,421
|15,456
|Current assets
|Other current assets
|4,721
|5,605
|Accrued income
|1,179
|629
|Short-term financial assets
|96,035
|70,955
|Cash and cash equivalents
|64,265
|27,708
|Total current assets
|166,200
|104,897
|TOTAL ASSETS
|181,621
|120,353
|EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|Shareholders' equity
|Share capital
|558
|446
|Share premium
|466,438
|344,946
|Reserve for share-based payment
|22,363
|16,062
|Actuarial loss on post-employment benefit obligations
|(1,620)
|(2,233)
|Treasury shares
|(35)
|(10)
|Cumulative translation adjustments
|(462)
|(271)
|Accumulated losses
|(344,146)
|(285,557)
|Total equity
|143,096
|73,383
|Non-current liabilities
|Long-term lease liabilities
|720
|865
|Defined benefit pension liabilities
|1,259
|1,870
|Total non-current liabilities
|1,979
|2,735
|Current liabilities
|Trade payables
|1,204
|5,871
|Accrued expenses and other payables
|19,922
|18,198
|Short-term lease liabilities
|310
|315
|Warrant liabilities
|15,110
|19,851
|Total current liabilities
|36,546
|44,235
|Total liabilities
|38,525
|46,970
|TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|181,621
|120,353
| Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss (Unaudited)
|(Amounts in CHF thousands, except per share data)
| For the three months ended
June 30,
| For the six months ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Grant income
|261
|245
|545
|467
|Operating income
|261
|245
|545
|467
|Research and development expenses
|(14,909)
|(16,465)
|(29,680)
|(27,321)
|General and administrative expenses
|(6,120)
|(6,265)
|(11,608)
|(10,959)
|Operating expenses
|(21,029)
|(22,730)
|(41,288)
|(38,280)
|Operating loss
|(20,768)
|(22,485)
|(40,743)
|(37,813)
|Finance income
|520
|660
|1,013
|1,241
|Finance expense
|(183)
|(87)
|(430)
|(128)
|Fair value adjustment on warrant liabilities
|(234)
|1,370
|(12,145)
|(1,699)
|Foreign currency exchange loss, net
|(4,734)
|(267)
|(6,301)
|1,527
|Finance result, net
|(4,631)
|1,676
|(17,863)
|941
|Loss before tax for the period
|(25,399)
|(20,809)
|(58,606)
|(36,872)
|Income tax expense
|24
|(30)
|17
|(60)
|Loss for the period
|(25,375)
|(20,839)
|(58,589)
|(36,932)
|Loss per share:
|Basic and diluted loss attributable to equity holders
|(0.49)
|(0.51)
|(1.16)
|(0.96)
About Oculis
Oculis is a global biopharmaceutical company (Nasdaq: OCS; XICE: OCS) focused on innovations addressing ophthalmic and neuro-ophthalmic conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Oculis' highly differentiated late-stage clinical pipeline includes three core product candidates: OCS-01, an eye drop in pivotal registration studies, aiming to become the first non-invasive topical treatment for diabetic macular edema; Privosegtor (OCS-05), a neuroprotective candidate in Phase 2 for acute optic neuritis, with potentially broad clinical applications in various neuro-ophthalmic and neurological diseases; and Licaminlimab (OCS-02), a novel topical anti-TNFα in Phase 2, being developed with a genotype-based approach to drive personalized medicine in dry eye disease. Headquartered in Switzerland with operations in the U.S. and Iceland, Oculis is led by an experienced management team with a successful track record and supported by leading international healthcare investors.
For more information, please visit:
Oculis Contacts
Ms. Sylvia Cheung, CFO
...
Investor & Media Relations
LifeSci Advisors
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
...
1-212-915-2577
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements and information. For example, statements regarding the potential benefits of the Company's product candidates, the initiation, timing, progress and results of current and future clinical trials, Oculis' research and development programs, regulatory and business strategy, including planned interactions with the FDA; Oculis' future development plans; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals; and the Company's expected financial position and cash runway are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Oculis and its management, are inherently uncertain and are inherently subject to risks, variability, and contingencies, many of which are beyond Oculis' control. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, assurance, prediction or definitive statement of a fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected and/or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Oculis, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Oculis' annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, Oculis undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.
