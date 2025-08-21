CPSC Approves New Federal Safety Standard For Water Beads To Reduce The Risk Of Injury And Death To Young Children

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has approved a consumer product safety standard for water bead toys, reflecting the agency's ongoing commitment to protecting vulnerable consumers and preventing avoidable tragedies in American homes. The new rule is aimed at reducing the risk of injury or death associated with children ingesting, inserting into their ear or nose, or aspirating or choking on water bead toys. The vote was 2 to 0.

A water bead is defined as a "various shaped liquid absorbent polymer, composed of materials such as, but not limited to, polyacrylamide and polyacrylate, which expands when soaked in liquid."

The new rule:



Sets a maximum expansion size limit for water bead toys to prevent them from becoming large enough to cause blockages if ingested, and other injuries if inserted into an ear or nose; or aspirated.

Establishes limits on the amount of allowable acrylamide to reduce toxicity risks. Requires strongly worded, easily seen warning labels to caution consumers.

"China has flooded our market with hazardous water bead toys that have already cost lives," said CPSC Acting Chairman Peter A. Feldman. "CPSC will intervene when the evidence is clear, and the danger is real. This standard will make a meaningful difference in protecting young children."

From 2017 to 2022, an estimated 6,300 water bead-related ingestion injuries were treated in U.S. emergency departments. There was at least one reported death of a 10-month-old girl in 2023 due to water bead ingestion.

The new standard reflects CPSC's ongoing commitment to protecting vulnerable consumers and preventing avoidable tragedies in American homes. The rule takes effect 90 days after publication in the Federal Register.

CPSC Recommended Safety Tips:



Remove water beads from any environment where young children may be present.

Store water beads in a secure container and location where young children cannot easily access them.

Do not allow children to play with water beads unsupervised.

If toy contains water beads such as a ball filled with water beads, discard the product if beads start to come out.

Water beads can easily scatter, roll, and become lost. After use, clean the area and remove any beads that may have rolled away. Remember, some water bead products are not marketed as children's toys and fall outside the scope of this rule. Keep these products out of spaces where children live or play.

Additional Resources:

Water Beads – Education Center

Water Beads – Safety Alert

Poison Prevention – Education Center

Toy Safety Business Guidance | CPSC

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:



Visit CPSC.

Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , X , BlueSky , Threads , LinkedIn and Truth Social .

Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on .

Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270). Contact a media specialist .

Release Number: 25-443

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED