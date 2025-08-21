Community Leader Announces Mayoral Candidacy With Focus On Food Access, Jobs, Housing, And Digital Equity

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "For too long, some parts of Greensboro have thrived while others have been left behind," said Dr. Khan. "I'm running for mayor because we can build a city where every family has access to fresh food, good jobs, affordable housing, and safe neighborhoods."

Proven Leadership

With more than 15 years of leadership in public service, education, and economic development, Dr. Khan has a record of impact and recognition, including the Triad Business Journal's 40 Leaders Under Forty and the Community Foundation Game Changer Award. As OOTGP Board Chair, he has worked with staff and volunteers to guide the growth that now serves over 15,000 individuals monthly, delivering more than 1 million pounds of food in the first seven months of 2025 alone.

In addition to food security, Khan is tackling the digital divide as Chief of Staff at J&A Solutions, where he helps expand fiber internet access to 133,000 Guilford County residents. His leadership as President of the Guilford Technical Community College Staff Association and a Financial Aid Advisor supported students at by overseeing the Satisfactory Academic Appeals Committee and working with Financial Aid Officers to distribute more than $100 million in Pell Grants and Loans.

Deep Roots in Greensboro

A lifelong resident, Khan's community service began as a teenager at Moses Cone Hospital in Volunteer Services Department. Inspired by his parents and supported by his wife Zara and their two daughters, he continues to advocate for families who feel overlooked.

"I've seen Greensboro grow and change," Khan said. "While some areas are thriving, too many families are struggling. We can and must do better."

Building Bridges

Khan's leadership extends across diverse communities, from chairing the Piedmont Interfaith Council to serving with the Greensboro Police Department Faith Leaders Council. He emphasizes transparency, accountability, and collaboration between residents and city leadership.

"When we make decisions, we should ask: How does this help families? How does this make life better for everyone?" Khan stated. "I will always listen to you, be honest with you, and never forget that I work for you." For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Jenn McClinton

Director of Media Relations

The Committee to Elect Akir Khan

(336) 870-3181

SOURCE Committee To Elect Akir Khan