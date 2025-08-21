403
Europe Finds Fragile Stability: Industry Holds, Consumers Falter
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Official data released today by S&P Global, the European Commission, and Eurostat show Europe's private sector edging back to growth, though key weaknesses remain.
The eurozone's flash composite PMI for August reached 51.1, up from 50.9 in July. Manufacturing improved to 50.5, while services posted 50.7. Both are only just above the 50 line that separates expansion from contraction.
Germany, the region's industrial core, showed slight improvement. Manufacturing climbed to 49.9, the strongest in over three years, while services held at 50.1. France, meanwhile, remained just below neutral, with manufacturing at 49.9 and services at 49.7.
The consumer side told a different story. The European Commission reported confidence slipping to -15.5 in August from -14.7 in July. This persistent weakness suggests households remain reluctant to increase spending despite easing inflation and steady job markets.
Hard data from construction added another layer of concern. Eurostat reported euro-area output dropped 0.8% in June, following a 2.1% fall in May. The broader EU posted a 0.5% decline. Consecutive contractions underline the investment slowdown in housing and infrastructure.
The real story lies in the imbalance. Manufacturing appears to be stabilizing after a long downturn, but consumers and builders continue to drag the outlook. Industry benefits from firmer order books and improved supply chains, yet domestic demand shows no such rebound.
For businesses, the divide is clear. Export-oriented firms may find support in stabilizing global demand, while retailers and construction companies face an environment of caution and reduced activity.
Europe is not sliding deeper into recession, but growth remains fragile. The path forward depends less on the industry's resilience and more on whether households regain the confidence to spend.
