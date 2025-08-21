India's Successful Agni-5 Test Spooks Pakistan? Islamabad Airspace Ban Extension Sparks Buzz

India's successful test of the Agni-5 missile has sent ripples across the region, with Pakistan extending its ban on Indian flights as tensions rise. This video dives into the recent missile test, Pakistan's airspace closure, and the wave of social media reactions mocking Islamabad's move.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.