Wrestling Rumour Roundup: Cena Vs Lesnar, Jericho Speculation, And Business Moves

WrestlePalooza is set for a clash between John Cena and Brock Lesnar, plus Drew McIntyre challenging Cody Rhodes. Rumours swirl around the ECW event name revival and Chris Jericho's potential WWE return.

There is no short of rumours in pro wrestling and let's sift through the grapevine chatter and bring you what's buzzing behind the curtain.

WrestlePalooza: Two Big Fights Locked In

Over to the wrestling ring, where things are heating up for WrestlePalooza on September 20. PW Insider's Mike Johnson has the scoop: Alongside the much-talked-about clash between John Cena and Brock Lesnar, there's a second blockbuster in the works-Drew McIntyre challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. This event kicks off the new ESPN PLE era and will be streaming against AEW's All Out PPV. Sounds like a clash of titans in more ways than one.

WrestleVotes Spills on the ECW Event Name Drama

Speaking of WrestlePalooza, there's been some behind-the-scenes grumbling about the decision to use the old ECW event name. WrestleVotes reveals that despite pushback from some Raw higher-ups, WWE went ahead anyway, showing they're not afraid to stir the pot with their reboot plans.

Chris Jericho's WWE Return Rumours-Still Quiet on Creative

The heat on Chris Jericho's potential return to WWE hasn't exactly erupted yet. Fightful Select's sources say his name hasn't come up in WWE's creative meetings-if there have been talks, they weren't involving the creative team. One insider confirms Jericho remains on good terms with WWE, but another warns it's too soon for any concrete return plans. Meanwhile, over at AEW, sources reveal Jericho's name isn't buzzing in their creative circles either, though Jericho reportedly keeps a line open with Tony Khan. His AEW deal runs until year-end, but it's unclear if Khan will tack on the time Jericho has taken off this year, like injury time in football.

WWE and Peacock's Saturday Night's Main Event Deal

In business headlines, Sports Business Journal reports that WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque and NBC Sports President Rick Cordella spearheaded the recent deal bringing Saturday Night's Main Event exclusively to Peacock. The stipulation includes keeping SmackDown episodes streaming on Peacock with a 30-day delay. And don't fret WWE archives fans-the full WWE library will stay available on Peacock through end of 2025, but SI's Jimmy Traina suspects it might move over to ESPN after that.

Netflix and DoorDash Join the WWE Partnership Game

Lastly, it's official: Netflix confirmed that DoorDash will be the presenting sponsor for the 2025-26 season of WWE Raw. While details on what that entails are still under wraps, it's another example of WWE's ongoing push to blend mainstream marketing with wrestling entertainment.