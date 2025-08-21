Trump's Nearly $500M Civil Fraud Penalty Tossed By New York Appeals Court

A New York appeals court on Thursday struck down a nearly half-billion-dollar fraud penalty against President Donald Trump and his company in a civil case over asset valuations, but upheld the finding of liability.

This gives Trump a financial victory while affirming that he broke the law. The ruling vacates a February 2024 judgment from a Manhattan trial judge, who found that Trump inflated the value of his assets for more than a decade to secure favorable loan terms. The appeals panel called the penalty“excessive” but maintained that Trump's conduct violated state law.

