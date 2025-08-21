Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Trump's Nearly $500M Civil Fraud Penalty Tossed By New York Appeals Court

2025-08-21 03:22:52
A New York appeals court on Thursday struck down a nearly half-billion-dollar fraud penalty against President Donald Trump and his company in a civil case over asset valuations, but upheld the finding of liability. 

This gives Trump a financial victory while affirming that he broke the law. The ruling vacates a February 2024 judgment from a Manhattan trial judge, who found that Trump inflated the value of his assets for more than a decade to secure favorable loan terms. The appeals panel called the penalty“excessive” but maintained that Trump's conduct violated state law.

