Vice Presidential Election: EC Appoints Two Additional Secretaries As Observers
The election for the next Vice President is set to be held on September 9.
The Election Commission said in a statement that Sushil Kumar Lohani, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj and D Anandan, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure, have been appointed as observers for the VP election.
Nitin Kumar Shivdas Khade, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Department of Land Resources, has been placed on the reserve list.
NDA pick CP Radhakrishnan is pitted against opposition candidate B Sudarshan Reddy.
The EC said it used its constitutional powers to appoint the two observers.
“In exercise of the powers conferred under Article 324 of the Constitution of India, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed two Officers of the rank of Additional Secretary, Government of India, as Observers for the upcoming Vice-Presidential Election 2025,” it said.Also Read | Sudershan Reddy vows to uphold Parliament integrity Vice Presidential elections in India
The post of the Vice President has remained vacant since Jagdeep Dhankhar submitted his resignation last month.
Since then, the NDA and the Opposition have announced their vice presidential candidates, with one of them having the chance to become the next India VP.
Earlier on Thursday, Opposition INDIA bloc's VP nominee and former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy filed his nomination papers for the elections.
Describing it as a moment of honour, Justice (Retd.) Reddy vowed to carry out his duties with impartiality, dignity and steadfast commitment if elected as Vice President.
In a statement released after filing his nomination, Justice (Retd.) Reddy said, "Today, I had the honour of filing my nomination papers for the office of the Vice President of India as a joint candidate of the Opposition parties. I did so with a deep sense of humility, responsibility, and unwavering commitment to the values enshrined in our Constitution.Also Read | Who is Sudershan Reddy? INDIA bloc's pick for VP polls Also Read | Why CP Radhakrishnan? 5 key factors behind NDA's VP pick
He filed the nomination in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.
