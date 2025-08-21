Donald Trump Secures Legal Victory As Court Overturns $500 Million Fraud Penalty

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump scored a major legal victory on Thursday after a New York appeals court struck down a massive civil fraud penalty that could have cost him more than half a billion dollars. While the judges upheld findings that Trump exaggerated his wealth for years, they ruled the fine imposed last year was“excessive” and violated constitutional limits.

A five-judge panel of the Appellate Division in Manhattan threw out the $515 million penalty levied by Judge Arthur Engoron, who had concluded that Trump flagrantly overstated his assets to lenders and insurers. The panel described the disgorgement order - which directed Trump and his company to pay nearly half a billion dollars - as disproportionate and unconstitutional.

However, the court upheld restrictions barring Trump and his two eldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, from holding senior corporate positions for a number of years. It also left room for further appeals to New York's highest court.

The civil fraud case was brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James in 2022. She argued that Trump, his family members and senior executives at the Trump Organization had inflated the value of assets - including properties such as Trump Tower - to secure favourable loans and insurance deals.

Engoron ruled that this amounted to fraud and ordered Trump to pay $355 million, which with interest grew to more than $515 million. Penalties against his sons and other executives pushed the total beyond $527 million.

The appeals panel was deeply divided, issuing over 300 pages of concurring and dissenting opinions. While some judges agreed that James had successfully proven fraud, they nevertheless found the financial punishment excessive.

“While the injunctive relief ordered by the court is well crafted to curb defendants' business culture, the disgorgement order ... is an excessive fine that violates the Eighth Amendment of the United States Constitution,” Judges Dianne T. Renwick and Peter H. Moulton wrote.

Donald Trump, who returned to the White House eight months ago, has long claimed the lawsuit was politically motivated, describing it as a“fraud on me.” His lawyers argue that his financial statements contained disclaimers, that lenders did their own assessments, and that all loans were repaid.

Attorney General Letitia James, who has accused Trump of“lying, cheating and staggering fraud,” had no immediate comment on Thursday's decision.

The ruling removes one of the heaviest financial burdens Trump faced as he juggles multiple legal cases while in office. The former president is also appealing a criminal conviction in his hush money case and remains entangled in defamation litigation brought by writer E. Jean Carroll, who won damages totalling more than $88 million.