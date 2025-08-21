Linkedin User Adds Fake Harvard MBA 'For Fun', Sparks Online Debate. Lawyer Issues Warning

MENAFN - Live Mint) A LinkedIn user's unusual experiment, adding a fake Harvard MBA to his profile“just for fun”, has triggered a heated debate on social media.

In a now-viral post, the user claimed that the fake credential instantly made his profile look more impressive to recruiters and connections.“Master's degrees are useless. I gave myself one on LinkedIn just for fun (there's no verification process). Since adding this, the DMs have been flowing in. Every other message mentions how 'impressive' my academic background is,” he wrote.

He went on to add that instead of spending years and thousands of dollars on higher education, professionals could simply“fake it till you make it” on the platform.

Lawyer issues warning

The post, however, did not go down well with everyone. SMB Attorney, a lawyer known for commenting on such issues online, set the record straight with a stern warning.“Guys, do not do this. And, yes, this is legal advice,” he cautioned.

The stunt divided LinkedIn and Reddit users. While some found it humorous, others called it reckless and career-damaging. Many pointed out that background checks and verification processes during hiring could easily expose such lies.

“As a person who has hired quite a few people, Background checking is a thing. Sterling will check every single credential and job in your history. Making a mistake by a month or two on a job timeline is one thing, but substantially lying about your credentials is foolish,” a user wrote.

Some even drew parallels with the popular TV show Suits, where characters faced serious consequences for falsifying academic credentials. Others debated the legal aspect, noting that while lying on LinkedIn may not always be illegal, forging official documents or creating fake degrees could carry legal penalties.

“Ethics aside, sure this might help you get eyeballs on your resume, but the moment you're hired, employers will verify your education. At least in my career that's been the case,” a user wrote on X.

The incident has reignited conversations around online credibility, the pressures of professional networking platforms, and the fine line between personal branding and deception.