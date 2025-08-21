Preserving Grenada's Reputation As A Safe Destination

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) ST GEORGE'S, Grenada – Grenada has once again proven that we are more than just the“Spice of the Caribbean”, we are the“Safe Spice of the Caribbean”.

As we reflect on the recently concluded Carnival celebrations, we take great pride in the fact that the festivities were marked by vibrant cultural expression, unity and most importantly, safety.

The successful hosting of Spicemas 2025 was not only a showcase of our music, artistry and creativity but also a powerful demonstration of our collective commitment to security, order and hospitality. Visitors and locals alike felt a sense of comfort and reassurance knowing that Grenada remains a destination where peace, harmony and respect prevails. This image is not to be taken lightly as it is one of our strongest assets as a nation.

Safety lies at the heart of tourism. Today's travellers are not only looking for rest, relaxation and adventure; they are also seeking assurance that they and their loved ones can enjoy their vacations and experiences without fear. By maintaining Grenada's image as a safe and welcoming destination, we reinforce our competitive edge and safeguard the sustainability of our tourism sector, which is so vital to our economy and community's development.

As minister for tourism, I spent the last year promoting our tri-island state as a safe haven to visit, and visitors listened and responded. I urge all Grenadians to remain steadfast in protecting this image. I am proud that you continue to demonstrate the demeanour of a hospitable and proud people. Thank you for helping me deliver on the promises I made to the visitors and returning nationals, as they too assisted us in making our carnival celebration a success. Every act of kindness, every respectful interaction and every effort to uphold law and order contributed to the trust and goodwill that defines our brand and tri-island state.

Let us continue to stand united: government, law enforcement, businesses and citizens in ensuring that our visitors leave with memories not only of our spices, culture and natural beauty but also of a safe and secure destination.

Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique are more than destinations; they are experiences of warmth, safety and a home away from home. Together, let us continue to nurture this priceless reputation as we proudly affirm our place as the Safe Spice of the Caribbean.

The post Preserving Grenada's reputation as a safe destination appeared first on Caribbean News Global .