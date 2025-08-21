Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
GURU Organic Energy Corp.

GURU Organic Energy Corp.


2025-08-21 03:16:36
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:57 AM EST - GURU Organic Energy Corp. : Announced that July 2025 has become the strongest month ever for its Amazon sales in both Canada and the United States, driven by a record-breaking Prime Day event. GURU Organic Energy Corp. shares T are trading up $0.11 at $2.51.

MENAFN21082025000212011056ID1109960618

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search