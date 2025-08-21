Aimbridge Hospitality Appoints Chris O'donnell As President Of Select Service Division

"Chris is a proven leader with deep expertise in the hospitality landscape and a strong track record of driving operational excellence," said Craig S. Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Aimbridge Hospitality. "I'm confident in his ability to lead this important division and build on the strong foundation already in place. We're excited to welcome him to the team."

O'Donnell brings more than two decades of hospitality leadership to the role. He began his career as a General Manager with Marriott, laying the foundation for his deep operational expertise and commitment to guest satisfaction. He went on to hold senior roles at Magna Hospitality, White Lodging and Marriott, where he consistently elevated performance and built high-impact teams. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer at Atrium Hospitality, leading operational strategy across a national portfolio.

"I'm honored to join Aimbridge at such a pivotal time," said O'Donnell. "The Select Service division is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value to owners and memorable experiences to guests. I look forward to working with our talented teams to build on the strong foundation already in place."

About Aimbridge Hospitality

Aimbridge Hospitality is the world's leading global hospitality management company. A trusted operator of over 80 globally recognized lodging brands and distinctive luxury and lifestyle assets, Aimbridge delivers compelling results for hotel owners by leveraging proprietary data and insights as an authority in key markets and destinations, while creating exceptional guest experiences. The Company continually strives to set the new standard in hospitality excellence, leading the industry into the future through a wealth of unmatched resources and best-in-class supplier agreements, while recruiting and developing top industry talent in all key verticals and geographies. To learn more, visit and connect with Aimbridge on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Aimbridge Hospitality