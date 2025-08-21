Animal Wellness Action And The Center For A Humane Economy Praise Grand Jury Indictment Of Cody Roberts For Wolf Cruelty
Despite initial reactions from state wildlife officials that Roberts had not violated any of the state's animal cruelty laws, Animal Wellness Action issued a legal memo immediately following the incident, making clear that Wyoming's hunting exemption under state animal cruelty provisions did not shield Roberts from prosecution. The group argued that the deliberate torture and torment that the wolf was subjected to was not done while the animal was being 'hunted,' but after she was already subdued and helpless and that justice demanded accountability under the law.
Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy, had this to say about today's news:
“What Cody Roberts did to that wolf in that bar was an act of savagery. We are grateful that the county attorney in Sublette County did not abandon this case of extreme cruelty and brought this matter before a grand jury. Now the next step is to win a conviction and to put this man in jail for his monstrous actions.”
The incident galvanized nationwide attention and spurred legislative action. In Congress, lawmakers have since introduced the Snowmobiles Are Not Weapons Act, which will make it a federal crime to use snowmobiles to deliberately chase down and kill animals.
“We look forward to seeing Cody Roberts tried in a court of law and based on the evidence, found guilty of these crimes,” added Pacelle.
