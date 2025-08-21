MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Great Neck, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2025) - Laser by Aleya , a provider of New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services, has expanded its service offering to include, integrating lifestyle, hormonal, and environmental factors into treatment planning. The new offering supports growing client demand forwithin aesthetic care.







Laser by Aleya Expands Service Offering to Include Holistic Skin Consultations for Clients Seeking Full-Spectrum Care





Available as of this month, the consultations aim to identify external contributors to skin concerns-such as diet, stress, and hormonal shifts-before recommending customized laser or skincare treatments.

"We've introduced this approach to better support clients who are looking beyond the surface," said Aleya Bamdad , Founder and CEO of Laser by Aleya. "By addressing contributing factors like inflammation or hormonal imbalances, we can build more effective, lasting treatment plans."

What the Holistic Consultation Includes

Clients now have the option to begin their journey with a personalized intake covering:



Skin condition history and past product sensitivity

Lifestyle patterns including sleep, hydration, and sun exposure

Hormonal milestones (e.g. PCOS, menopause, or post-pregnancy changes) Stress-related symptoms and inflammatory flare-ups

This expanded model is used to inform both laser treatment planning and skin management recommendations , ensuring more informed care and realistic expectations.

Industry Context

According to a 2024 report by Global Wellness Institute, demand for integrative beauty services continues to rise, particularly among clients seeking long-term, non-invasive skin solutions that consider internal wellness. Laser by Aleya's latest service addition reflects this shift while remaining grounded in certified professional care and FDA-cleared technology.

The holistic consultations are now available at the clinic and are included with new client evaluations.

About Laser by Aleya

Laser by Aleya is a leading provider of professional New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services in Great Neck. Committed to delivering safe, effective, and personalized treatments , Laser by Aleya uses advanced techniques to help clients achieve smooth, hair-free skin . Founded by Aleya Bamdad , a certified expert with 20 years of experience , Laser by Aleya focuses on client comfort, satisfaction, and results , setting the standard in quality hair removal services .