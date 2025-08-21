Veripages Announces Major Platform Update, Improving Search Success Rate By 18%
Veripages Announces Major Platform Update
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Veripages' dedication to technological innovation and consumer feedback has directly led to the platform's current redesign. The update's main goals are to improve the accuracy of search results, speed up the process, and decrease time spent on searches.
"Our mission has always been to simplify the process of finding reliable information, and this update is a monumental step in that direction," said Jennifer Polson, CMO of Veripages . "We listened to our users, who need speed, accuracy, and control. Making our data more reliable and our people search more user-friendly has greatly increased the platform's potential. The 18% increase in search efficiency is more than just a figure - it means our users will save time and feel more confident."
Impact on Industry and Users
This upgrade positions Veripages at the forefront of the people search industry, setting a new standard in user experience and data quality. The key enhancements include:
- A More convenient and user-friendly search interface Added and actualized data Improved profile search with advanced filtering
These changes empower individuals and businesses to reconnect with lost acquaintances, verify identities, and access public information more efficiently and reliably.
About Veripages
At Veripages, we make it easy to find people. Our powerful technology searches through huge collections of public records to give you accurate and detailed information, whether you're using it for personal or professional reasons. Our top priority is making sure our service is reliable and that you are satisfied with the results. We're always working to improve our platform and are deeply committed to respecting everyone's privacy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment