Sethera Therapeutics Unveils Breakthrough Enzymatic Platform For Next-Generation Peptide Drugs
To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here .
Key Takeaways:
- Radical-Based Enzymatic Technology: Sethera's breakthrough platform acts like a precise "molecular stapler," creating durable thioether "staples" that are chemically robust and protease-resistant - superior to traditional disulfide bonds found in natural peptides. Controlled "Promiscuity" with Precision: The platform shows broad substrate scope, accepting non-natural building blocks (D-amino acids, -amino acids, N-methyl residues) while directing exactly where bonds form - expanding accessible chemical space for next-generation therapeutics. PNAS Publication Validates Impact: Peer-reviewed results in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences demonstrate the technology's potential to lead the next wave of innovation in peptide therapeutics, directly connecting to GLP-1s, insulins, and natural hormone design.
Click image above to view full announcement.
About Sethera Therapeutics
Sethera Therapeutics is developing internal programs and collaborations that leverage its enzymatic macrocyclization platform to create more effective, stable, and deliverable peptide medicines. By opening vast new design space and offering precise architectural control, Sethera is positioned to help lead the next wave of innovation in peptide therapeutics.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment