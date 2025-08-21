Noda Scales Access To Open Banking: Merchants Now Connected To Over 100 Million Potential Customers
From small businesses and creators to global digital platforms, Noda makes it easy to accept direct payments, with no cards, no chargebacks, and no delays.
In 2024 alone, the platform supported thousands of merchants in optimising their payment flows, cutting transaction costs, and delivering frictionless user experiences.
"Our mission is simple: to make fast, secure bank payments available to everyone," said Michael Bystrov, Chief Revenue Officer at Noda , "We're proud of the progress we've made and even more excited about what's coming."
Noda's recent growth includes:
- Bank connectivity in 28 European countries - including the UK, Germany, the Baltics, Spain, and France 30,000+ individual bank branches covered QR code payments, hosted links, and instant bank transfers for both online and in-store businesses
This year, Noda launched QR codes for in-store payments.
With integrations across e-commerce, mobility, health & wellness, gaming, and even on-the-go services like food trucks and salons, Noda is rapidly becoming the go-to choice for merchants looking to future-proof their payments.
Looking ahead to 2026, Noda is focused on expanding its footprint in retail and services, unlocking new use cases in physical commerce and micro-merchants.
About Noda
Noda is a global open banking platform that assists online merchants with challenges such as end-user KYC, Payment processing, LTV forecasting, and UX optimization. It currently partners with 1,650 banks across 28 countries, spanning over 30,000 bank branches.
