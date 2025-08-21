Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Modi, Macron Discuss Global, Bilateral Issues


2025-08-21 03:05:03
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Aug 21 (KUNA) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held discussions on conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, in addition to exploring ways of deepening bilateral cooperation between the two countries with French President Emmanuel Macron.
A statement from the Indian Prime Minister's Office said that Modi received a phone call from Macron and exchanged views on the ongoing efforts for peaceful resolution of conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East region.
"Macron shared assessment on the recent meetings held between the leaders of Europe, US and Ukraine in Washington. He also shared his perspectives on the situation in Gaza," the statement said.
Modi reiterated India's consistent support for peaceful resolution of the conflicts and early restoration of peace and stability. The two leaders also reviewed progress in the bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, defence, civil nuclear cooperation, technology and energy.
Modi and Macron reaffirmed commitment to strengthen India-France Strategic Partnership. The French President also conveyed his support for early conclusion of Free Trade Agreement between India and the EU. (end)
