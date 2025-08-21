403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Modi, Macron Discuss Global, Bilateral Issues
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Aug 21 (KUNA) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held discussions on conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, in addition to exploring ways of deepening bilateral cooperation between the two countries with French President Emmanuel Macron.
A statement from the Indian Prime Minister's Office said that Modi received a phone call from Macron and exchanged views on the ongoing efforts for peaceful resolution of conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East region.
"Macron shared assessment on the recent meetings held between the leaders of Europe, US and Ukraine in Washington. He also shared his perspectives on the situation in Gaza," the statement said.
Modi reiterated India's consistent support for peaceful resolution of the conflicts and early restoration of peace and stability. The two leaders also reviewed progress in the bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, defence, civil nuclear cooperation, technology and energy.
Modi and Macron reaffirmed commitment to strengthen India-France Strategic Partnership. The French President also conveyed his support for early conclusion of Free Trade Agreement between India and the EU. (end)
atk
A statement from the Indian Prime Minister's Office said that Modi received a phone call from Macron and exchanged views on the ongoing efforts for peaceful resolution of conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East region.
"Macron shared assessment on the recent meetings held between the leaders of Europe, US and Ukraine in Washington. He also shared his perspectives on the situation in Gaza," the statement said.
Modi reiterated India's consistent support for peaceful resolution of the conflicts and early restoration of peace and stability. The two leaders also reviewed progress in the bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, defence, civil nuclear cooperation, technology and energy.
Modi and Macron reaffirmed commitment to strengthen India-France Strategic Partnership. The French President also conveyed his support for early conclusion of Free Trade Agreement between India and the EU. (end)
atk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment