Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
OIC: Al-Quds Has High Status In Hearts Of Muslim Nation


2025-08-21 03:05:01
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Aug 21 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) re-affirmed the special status of Al-Quds Al-Sharif (holy Jerusalem) in the hearts of the Muslim world.
In a statement on the 56th painful anniversary of the arson attack on al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, the OIC stressed that the city's sites integrity is closely related to the restoration of security and peace in the whole region.
It held the Israeli occupation full responsibility for these sites' integrity.
It said all international conventions, mainly the fourth Geneva Convention, prevent the Israeli occupation from attacking worship places and changing the demographical and geographical features of the city, but to guarantee access freedom to them.
The hurtful anniversary came amid a growing pace of repeated violations, attacks and crimes committed by the Israeli extremist settlers against Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to the statement.
The OIC renewed its unwavering support to Palestinian people in their legal struggle to end the occupation and establish their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.
It pledged again to continue legal, diplomatic and political efforts to protect Al-Aqsa Mosque, and defend its historical and Muslim identity against attempts of division and Judaization, it noted. (end)
