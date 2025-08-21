Calprivate Bank Appoints Angel Martinez To The Calprivate Bank Board

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced today the appointment of Angel Martinez to the board of its subsidiary, CalPrivate Bank.

Mr. Martinez joins the CalPrivate Bank Board of Directors bringing over 45 years of experience in the footwear industry, most recently as the retired Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Deckers Brands, the parent company of footwear brands UGG, Hoka, Teva and Ahnu. He also served as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of the Reebok portfolio of brands. Mr. Martinez served on multiple Boards of Directors for companies from footwear to consumer goods. He currently serves on the Board of Korn Ferry, a global executive search and talent consultancy firm.

“I am honored to be chosen as a member of the CalPrivate Bank board,” said Mr. Martinez.“I look forward to helping realize the Bank's vision to be the acknowledged leader in service to its customers and an important asset to every community it serves.”

Rick Sowers, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Bank stated,“We are excited about Angel joining our Board. His track record of success and leadership in culture, marketing and brand building will be additive to our Board and Company. As a well-known resident of Santa Barbara, his appointment furthers our commitment to growing in that community. I look forward to working with him in continuing to strengthen the CalPrivate Brand.”

“CalPrivate Bank is proud to welcome Angel Martinez to our Board of Directors,” continued Chairman Selwyn Isakow.“Angel brings a remarkable record of leadership, innovation, and brand strategy, having served as CEO and Chairman of Deckers Brands and as a founding executive of Reebok. His strategic insight and global business experience will be a tremendous asset as we continue to advance the Bank's growth and commitment to exceptional Client service. We are honored to have him join our Board.”

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM) PBAM is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank, which operates offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo, Beverly Hills, and Montecito, as well as through efficient digital banking services. CalPrivate Bank is driven by its core values of building client Relationships based on superior client Solutions, unparalleled Service, and mutual Trust. The Bank caters to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, closely held businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs, delivering a Distinctly DifferentTM personalized banking experience while leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance our clients' evolving needs. CalPrivate Bank is in the top tier of customer service survey ratings in the nation, scoring almost three times higher than the median domestic bank. The Bank offers comprehensive deposit and treasury services, rapid and creative loan options including various portfolio and government-guaranteed lending programs, cross border banking, and innovative, unique technologies that drive enhanced client performance. CalPrivate Bank has been recognized by Bank Director's RankingBanking® as the 10th best bank in the country and the #1 bank in its asset class for both return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE). CalPrivate Bank was also ranked in the top 5% of banks in the U.S. with assets between $2B and $10B by American Banker. Additionally, CalPrivate Bank is a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank , an SBA Preferred Lender, and has been honored as Community Bank SBA 504 Lender of the Year by the NADCO Community Impact Awards, exemplifying excellence in the banking industry. These prestigious rankings highlight the Bank's commitment to delivering exceptional banking services and setting new industry standards.

Learn more at .

Investor Relations Contact

Rick Sowers

President and CEO

Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

(424) 303-4894

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This press release contains expressions of expectations, both implied and explicit, that are“forward looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, especially given the current turmoil in the banking and financial markets. These factors include the effects of depositors withdrawing funds unexpectedly, counterparties being unable to provide liquidity sources that we believe should be available, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, including competition in lending and deposit acquisition, the unpredictability of fee income from participation in SBA loan programs, the effects of bank failures, liquidations and mergers in our markets and nationally, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, system failures and data security, whether we can effectively secure and implement new technology solutions, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from what we anticipate or project. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Although we, in good faith, believe the assumptions and bases supporting our forward-looking statements to be reasonable there can be no assurance that those assumptions and bases will prove accurate.