Inventhelp Inventor Develops Versatile Footwear Product (PTA-377)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a versatile footwear product that would provide the wearer with numerous options for use in different activities, terrains, and seasons," said an inventor, from Seatac, Wash., "so I invented the YRIEIX GBABE. My shoe design can be worn at the beach, when relaxing in the backyard, while working, when practicing yoga, or while walking."
The invention provides a modified design for footwear. In doing so, it can be worn for various activities throughout the year. As a result, it eliminates the need to purchase multiple pairs of shoes. It also could enhance air flow, comfort and style. The invention features a versatile, fashionable and functional design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-PTA-377, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
