21 Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein Attorneys Recognized By Best Lawyers® For 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein is pleased to announce that 21 of its attorneys have been recognized in the 2026 editions of The Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America®.

Fourteen attorneys across the firm's New York City, Garden City, and White Plains offices were named to The Best Lawyers in America®, one of the legal profession's most respected peer-review publications. An additional eleven attorneys were recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch, which highlights attorneys in private practice who have demonstrated outstanding professional excellence early in their legal careers

Attorneys Recognized in The Best Lawyers in America® 2026

New York, NY



Barry Berkman – Collaborative Law: Family Law; Family Law

Marc Fleisher – Collaborative Law: Family Law

Michael Fried – Family Law

Kelly Kotliar – Family Law

Jacqueline Newman – Collaborative Law: Family Law; Family Law; Family Law Mediation

Evan Schein – Family Law

White Plains, NY

Dina S. Kaplan – Family Law

Ellen Martineau – Family Law Abby Rosmarin – Collaborative Law: Family Law; Family Law Mediation

Garden City, NY



Andrea Berkowitz – Family Law

Allyson D. Burger – Family Law

Michael Daab – Family Law Joshua Rieger – Family Law

Attorneys Recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America® 2026



Alexa Bakhash – Family Law (New York, NY)

Emma Brown – Family Law (New York, NY)

Samantha Cooper – Family Law (New York, NY)

Jessica Dahan – Family Law (New York, NY)

Kelly Kotliar – Family Law (New York, NY)

Laura Ravinsky – Family Law (New York, NY)

Ian Steinberg – Family Law (New York, NY)

John Teufel – Family Law (New York, NY) Allyson Weinberg – Family Law (New York, NY)

Best Lawyers is widely regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Recognition is based entirely on confidential peer evaluations from leading attorneys within the same geographical and practice areas. Fewer than 5% of practicing attorneys in the United States receive this distinction.

The Ones to Watch category recognizes attorneys in private practice for less than 10 years who are already demonstrating exceptional talent and dedication.

About Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein

Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein is one of the largest and most respected family law firms in New York. With offices in Manhattan, Long Island, Westchester, and New Jersey, the firm offers a full spectrum of divorce and family law services, including litigation, collaborative law, and mediation. The firm is known for its experience in high net worth and complex financial cases, as well as its compassionate and strategic handling of sensitive custody and parenting matters.

This year's recognition by Best Lawyers is a testament to the depth and caliber of the firm's legal team, and a reflection of the high standards of service and skill that clients have come to expect.

To learn more about Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein or to schedule a consultation, please visit .

Media Contact:

Jacqueline Newman

212-867-9123

[email protected]

SOURCE Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein

