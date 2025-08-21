Indian Heritage Restorers Piece Together Capital's Past
In a climate-controlled room in India's capital, restorers carefully piece together rare historical documents and artefacts to rescue irreplaceable fragments that provide a unique window into New Delhi's past.
Experts at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) painstakingly revive crumbling maps and photographs that help track the development of the sprawling megacity now home to more than 30 million people.Recommended For You Interfaith marriage, no-fault divorce: Why Abu Dhabi family court is popular globally
The work helps forge a more nuanced understanding of a multi-faith metropolis that has undergone successive waves of settlement and change over several millennia.
"We are preserving memory," said Achal Pandya, who leads the IGNCA conservation lab. "And a country which doesn't have a memory is nothing."
Among the most prized artefacts being restored are the Wilson survey maps, a trove of around 250 documents produced between 1910 and 1912 by a British colonial officer.
They focused on Old Delhi, the former walled capital founded in the 17th century as the Mughal capital Shahjahanabad.
Alongside the maps are meticulous registers of who lived where.
"You are not just taking a map, but you are also giving information about the people there," said Sanjeev Kumar Singh, part of the heritage restoration team from New Delhi's city council.
Years of neglect have left the fragile documents even more vulnerable -- a situation worsened by the city's punishing climate, which shifts from searing summer heat to the humid monsoon to winter chills that can trap some of the world's worst air pollution.
Without the preservation that began in 2022, they would have crumbled away, according to the restorers.
"The importance of this is as much as a dying person needing oxygen," Singh told AFP.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment