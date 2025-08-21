Dubai Metro: RTA Adds New Signs Across All Stations

New signs have come up across all Dubai Metro stations. Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with Keolis–MHI, designed this plan to make commuters journeys easier on the Metro and Tram.

Hassan Al Mutawa, Director of Rail Operations at RTA's Rail Agency, said,“The Rail Agency's technical teams implemented a comprehensive plan to modernise wayfinding signage across all stations on the Red and Green lines. As part of this plan, around 9,000 wayfinding signs were installed and replaced, requiring approximately 11,000 workhours.”

Al Mutawa explained,“The project included upgrading entry and exit signage and installing new signs at station entrances and exits, with exit signs now highlighted in bright yellow boxes to improve visibility. It also introduced clearer platform directional indicators and floor stickers to guide passengers towards the correct train lines, thereby improving passenger flow.”

“Recognising the importance of etiquette and public behaviour, various behavioural messages were introduced through stickers displayed across stations and waiting areas. These messages encourage passengers to observe proper etiquette when using public transport, contributing to a more comfortable journey.”

He added,“Out of RTA's keenness to ensure the comfort of Women and Children Cabin users as well as Gold Class passengers, and to reduce unauthorised use of these cabins, prominent signage was installed. The previous floor markings were replaced with clear pink and gold boards labelled 'Women and Children Cabin' and 'Gold Class Cabin' to make them easier to identify.”

To ensure consistency and harmony across all guidance channels, both visual and audio, these updates were also reflected in RTA's smart systems, mobile applications, train audio announcements, platform announcements, and social media channels.