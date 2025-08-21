Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Physical Therapy Device (PLB-490)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in physical therapy and have experience with lax ligaments. I thought there could be a new product to exercise the upper body from the tips of the fingers to the spine for full range of motion without restrictions," said an inventor, from Rockaway, N.J., "so I invented the FREEDOM HAND. My design may provide improved quality within all aspects of daily living including work, hobbies, sleep, etc."
The patent-pending invention provides a new article of physical therapy equipment. In doing so, it would be used to exercise the upper body. As a result, it could enhance strength, endurance, mobility, and body fluid movement. It also could improve the user's quality of life. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for physical therapy locations, individuals recovering from surgery or an injury, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-PLB-490, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
