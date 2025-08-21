How Much More Glorious Is The New - James River Church Launches Live Worship Album August 22

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) James River Church's worship collective, James River Worship, will release its highly anticipated full-length album, Glorious, on August 22, 2025. Featuring 12 original tracks recorded live during a powerful worship night on January 19, the album is designed to fill every space with God's presence and draw believers worldwide to deeper worship.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River Church 's worship collective, James River Worship, announces the upcoming release of Glorious, a full-length worship album streaming everywhere at midnight on August 22, 2025.







The new worship album will contain 12 original songs recorded live during an unforgettable January 19, 2025, worship service at James River Church. The project is crafted to create a powerful atmosphere of praise in homes, churches, and personal devotion, encouraging listeners to draw near to God.







James River Worship exists“to glorify God, build His Kingdom, and inspire faith, hope, and surrender in all who experience it.” This mission has shaped every moment of Glorious, an album born out of worship, prayer, and the heartbeat of the local church on that single night in January-capturing the unity, passion, and reverence of the gathering in every track.

The album follows an impressive year of releases. In early 2025, the group started off their release schedule with“Stronghold Walls,” one of the standout songs from the January 19 recording. In an effort to use the language of music to connect with people worldwide, translations of the song into Spanish and Dutch are already underway, with several others to come. April's single“Defender” and the worshipful“Abba Father (Amazing God)” continued to build momentum, each resonating deeply with congregations and online audiences alike.

July saw the release of the All Things New EP, featuring five songs from the same live recording, including“Defender,”“Stronghold Walls,” and“Worthy.” Most recently, the three-track live EP Holy offered another preview of the January 19 worship night, with“Behold You” and the title track“Holy” showcasing the Spirit-filled atmosphere that defined the evening.

Recorded in one continuous night of worship, Glorious offers a blend of soaring anthems and intimate moments, reflecting James River Worship's desire to see the presence of God experienced in every corner of the world. According to the team, these songs were shaped not only by musical creativity but by Scripture and the messages preached weekly at James River Church .

“We believe these songs carry the heart of our church family,” James River Worship shared on Instagram.“They're an invitation for everyone, everywhere, to lift their eyes to Jesus.”

Listeners will be able to stream Glorious worldwide beginning at midnight EST on August 22, 2025. Powerful music videos accompanying each song can be found on James River Worship's YouTube channel . Additionally, worshippers are encouraged to connect with James River Worship on Instagram and YouTube for behind-the-scenes footage, song stories, and live worship moments that give a deeper glimpse into the album's creation.

About James River Church

James River Church, serving thousands of attendees weekly, is a Pentecostal church with a worldwide reach. Known for its passionate worship and engaging children's and youth programs, JRC is dedicated to reaching people with the Gospel, global missions, and community outreach through initiatives like Cherish Kids and James River Charities.

