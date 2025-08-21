North Natomas Jibe Promotes Active Kids This Back-To-School Season

Walk & Bike to School Program

North Natomas Jibe promotes active back-to-school commutes with walking, biking, prizes, and programs that build healthy habits and community ties.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As students across North Natomas gear up for a new school year, North Natomas Jibe is encouraging families to make the trip to school part of their healthy daily routine. Through its Walk & Bike to School, Walking School Bus, and Park & Walk options, Jibe supports active travel choices that can help ease traffic congestion near schools and promote healthier daily habits.Active Transportation = Stronger CommunitiesNorth Natomas Jibe's Walk & Bike to School Program offers families simple, flexible ways to make the school commute more active and less stressful. Students can:* Walk or bike from home using family-friendly routes* Park & Walk from at least three blocks away to help reduce congestion at school entrances* Join a Walking School Bus - groups of children walking together with adult supervision on a set route, making the trip social, predictable, and funParticipants earn prizes, and parents receive arrival notifications when their child's scanner card is checked in at school.Why It MattersActive transportation gives kids opportunities to build independence, develop healthy habits, and feel more connected to their neighborhood. Even small changes-like walking or biking part of the way-can contribute to calmer streets and a stronger sense of community.About North Natomas JibeFormerly known as the North Natomas Transportation Management Association or NNTMA, North Natomas Jibe is a nonprofit organization mission is to empower the North Natomas community with sustainable transportation choices that reduce traffic congestion, improve air quality, and advance a thriving community services, programs, education, and placemaking projects are a community benefit available to all North Natomas residents and businesses.

