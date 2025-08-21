Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Successful Issue Of A CHF 100 Million Green Bond


2025-08-21 02:06:42
Zug Estates Holding AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
Successful issue of a CHF 100 million green bond
21.08.2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Press release
Zug, 21 August 2025

Zug Estates Holding Ltd today successfully issued another CHF 100 million green bond in the Swiss capital market. The fixed-rate bond carries a coupon of 1.25% and a tenor of seven years. The payment date is 25 September 2025. The proceeds will be used to refinance sustainable projects in accordance with Zug Estates' Green Finance Framework. Zürcher Kantonalbank and UBS AG are acting as joint lead managers for the transaction. An application has been made for admission to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Key dates:
27 August 2025 | Sustainability forum
19 February 2026 | Publication of the Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2025
8 April 2026 | General Meeting of Shareholders

For further information:
Mirko Käppeli, CFO

T +41 41 729 10 10
...

About Zug Estates
The Zug Estates Group designs, develops, markets and manages properties in the Zug region, with a particular focus on centrally located sites that enable a variety of uses and support sustainable development. The property portfolio primarily comprises the two sites in Zug and Risch-Rotkreuz. The Group also operates a city resort in Zug consisting of the leading business hotels Park Hotel Zug and City Garden, plus a range of restaurants. The total value of the portfolio was CHF 1.92 billion as at 30 June 2025. Zug Estates Holding Ltd is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Zurich (ticker symbol: ZUGN, securities number: 14 805 212).

Disclaimer
This press release and the information it contains may not be forwarded or transmitted to the United States of America (USA) or distributed or transmitted to US persons (including legal entities) or to media with broad distribution in the USA. Any violation of these restrictions may give rise to a breach of US securities legislation. This bond will not be offered for public sales outside Switzerland. This media release does not constitute an offer to buy or subscribe securities and is not an issuing prospectus pursuant to Art. 35 FinSA.

Zug Estates Holding AG | Baarerstrasse 18 | CH-6300 Zug | T +41 41 729 10 10 |


