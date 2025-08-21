Successful Issue Of A CHF 100 Million Green Bond
|
Zug Estates Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Real Estate
Press release
Zug Estates Holding Ltd today successfully issued another CHF 100 million green bond in the Swiss capital market. The fixed-rate bond carries a coupon of 1.25% and a tenor of seven years. The payment date is 25 September 2025. The proceeds will be used to refinance sustainable projects in accordance with Zug Estates' Green Finance Framework. Zürcher Kantonalbank and UBS AG are acting as joint lead managers for the transaction. An application has been made for admission to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
Key dates:
For further information:
About Zug Estates
Disclaimer
Zug Estates Holding AG | Baarerstrasse 18 | CH-6300 Zug | T +41 41 729 10 10 |
End of Media Release
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment