Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Jewelry & Location Tracker Device (PLB-477)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a stylish accessory that also enables you to track or locate the wearer for added safety and peace of mind," said an inventor, from Ambler, Pa., "so I invented the LIFE LINE JEWELRY. My design eliminates time-consuming and frantic searches for a loved one, and it could help reduce the incidence of a kidnapping, abduction, or other dangerous situation."

The invention provides a modified jewelry item to help locate the wearer. In doing so, it enhances safety and security. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. It also could help save lives by preventing abductions. The invention features an attractive and discreet design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for women, children, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-PLB-477, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

