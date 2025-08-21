Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Jewelry & Location Tracker Device (PLB-477)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a stylish accessory that also enables you to track or locate the wearer for added safety and peace of mind," said an inventor, from Ambler, Pa., "so I invented the LIFE LINE JEWELRY. My design eliminates time-consuming and frantic searches for a loved one, and it could help reduce the incidence of a kidnapping, abduction, or other dangerous situation."
The invention provides a modified jewelry item to help locate the wearer. In doing so, it enhances safety and security. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. It also could help save lives by preventing abductions. The invention features an attractive and discreet design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for women, children, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-PLB-477, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment