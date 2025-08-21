Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NACCO INDUSTRIES DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND


2025-08-21 02:01:28
CLEVELAND, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NACCO Industries® (NYSE: NC ) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 25.25 cents per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid September 15, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 2, 2025.

About NACCO Industries
 NACCO Industries® brings natural resources to life by delivering aggregates, minerals, reliable fuels and environmental solutions through its robust portfolio of NACCO Natural Resources businesses. Learn more about our companies at nacco or get investor information at

