Evolve Plans To Launch The Evolve US Equity Ultrayield ETF
|Evolve US Equity UltraYield ETF
|BIGY
|BIGY.B
|BIGY.U
About Evolve Funds Group Inc.
With over $7 billion in assets under management, Evolve specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) index-based income strategies; (ii) long term investment themes; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a demonstrated ability to succeed, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit .
Evolve Funds Group Inc. is the investment fund manager and portfolio manager. Evolve US Equity UltraYield ETF ("BIGY") will be offered by Evolve Funds Group Inc., and distributed through authorized dealers.
Leverage increases risk.
A preliminary prospectus containing important information has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada. The preliminary prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. A copy is available on SEDAR+ (). There will be no sale or acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until receipt for the final prospectus has been issued by the relevant securities commissions. For more information, visit .
| CONTACT INFORMATION
Evolve ETFs
...
t. 416.214.4884
tf.
| MEDIA CONTACT
Keith Crone
...
416.966.8716
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as“may”,“will”,“should”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“intend” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.
