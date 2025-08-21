Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AMD Dublin Hosts Irish Technovation Finals

2025-08-21 02:00:56
(MENAFN- 3BL) In Dublin, Ireland, AMD hosted a day of fun, learning and inspiration for young women students from all over Ireland interested in STEM in 2024. The annual event showcases the projects of women students who participate in the Technovation Challenge, a global program that empowers girls to solve real-world problems using technology. Students work in teams to develop mobile apps that address issues like health, education, environment and social justice.
AMD volunteers welcomed more than 100 students from ten counties across Ireland, along with their mentors, teachers and parents. Students demoed their apps, received feedback from AMD judges, networked with other participants and enjoyed a bean bag zone, robotics room, table tennis, karaoke and Xbox games. The day wrapped up with an award ceremony, announcing winners in the junior and senior categories.
For the event, AMD in Dublin collaborated with Teen-Turn, a volunteer organization that helps girls interested in STEM, especially those from disadvantaged areas or backgrounds.
“Our team cannot emphasize this enough: AMD is a true partner in change making,” said Dr. Joanne Dolan, Teen-Turn co-founder.
At end of 2024, the AMD Foundation awarded a $100,000 grant to Technovation to support young women across eight countries in developing skills in AI and entrepreneurship.
Originally published in AMD 2024-25 Corporate Responsibility Report .

