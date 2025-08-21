Oppn's Uproar Over Constitution Amendment Bill Is Fear Of Their Own Past: Rajasthan BJP Chief

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Aug 21 (IANS) Amid the Opposition's protests over the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill allowing the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, or any Minister to resign only if arrested or detained for more than 30 days, Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Madan Rathore has hit back, alleging that the Opposition is full of corrupt individuals.

"They assume they'll be the ones going to jail. That's why they're panicking. It's a classic case of the thief fearing the straw in his beard," he said.

Rathore asserted that the BJP-led state government has no fear because it is committed to clean governance.

"Our (BJP) leaders uphold high moral standards. Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are out on bail. Priyanka Gandhi's husband is also on bail. That's why they are scared."

He also added, "The former Finance Minister (P. Chidambaram) is on bail, and so is his son. Those who are on bail constantly worry about their bail being revoked and landing in jail. If they are detained for a month, they risk losing their legislative membership. Such people dominate the Opposition, which is why they are so desperate to oppose the Bill."

Rathore clarified that the Bill would be sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), which includes members from the Opposition.

"The decision will be taken there (Joint Parliamentary Committee). But they're already fearful, assuming the Bill targets them. In reality, the Bill targets criminals -- not any specific person. If you're honest and live a clean life, you have nothing to fear."

On the issue of the conflict between the State Election Commission and the state government over the "One State, One Election" proposal, Rathore said, "We (BJP-led state government) aim to legislate a framework for simultaneous elections, which will be beneficial in many ways. After elections, all leaders can focus on development."

"The Election Commission is an independent institution, and the BJP has no interference in its functioning. If we are asked to contest elections, we will enter the electoral fray and win."