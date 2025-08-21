Paragon Therapeutics Expands Executive Team To Advance Strategic Objectives

Mary Beth DeLena Joins as Chief Legal Officer

Keri Lantz Promoted to Chief Financial Officer

Hussam Shaheen Promoted to Chief Scientific Officer

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Therapeutics, a biotechnology company that applies cutting-edge science and technology to design the next generation of best-in-class complex biologics for major medical needs, today announced several key leadership updates. Mary Beth DeLena, J.D., has joined the company in the newly created role of Chief Legal Officer. Keri Lantz, CPA, has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer and Hussam Shaheen, Ph.D., has been promoted to Chief Scientific Officer. Additionally, the company announced that Evan Thompson, Ph.D., has decided to leave the company to pursue new opportunities, stepping down from his role as Chief Operating Officer.

"Since its inception in 2021, Paragon has demonstrated a bold vision combined with strong execution in designing potentially best-in-class medicines, and enabling companies to advance them towards patients," said Susanna High, CEO of Paragon. "This is clearly reflected in the achievements of our partner companies, and the strength of their clinical pipelines as well as their capital structures. The appointments announced today represent strategic investment in the depth and breadth of our leadership team, aimed at supporting Paragon's continued progress and positioning the company for the exciting opportunities ahead."

Mary Beth DeLena, J.D., Chief Legal Officer

Ms. DeLena brings over 25 years of experience advising biotech companies, with deep expertise in company formation and scaling, corporate structure and governance, compliance, finance, and securities law. Most recently, she served as General Counsel at PepGen. Prior to that, she spent 15 years in roles of increasing responsibility within the legal team at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. Ms. DeLena's first operational role in the industry was at Praecis Pharmaceuticals, which she joined following her role as an Associate at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

Keri Lantz, CPA, Chief Financial Officer

Ms. Lantz's deep experience in building and leading finance and administrative functions at both public and private biotech companies has been instrumental in enabling Paragon's business model since she joined the organization in 2023. She has been playing a key strategic role in scaling the company's financial capabilities, establishing new entities and supporting Paragon's expanding ecosystem of partner companies.

Hussam Shaheen, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer

Paragon has benefitted from Dr. Shaheen's extensive experience in both pharmaceutical and biotech organizations. In less than four years under his leadership, the company has advanced more than 18 development candidates, 11 of which are now being tested in clinical trials for the potential treatment of major medical needs. He has built an exceptional team, fostering a culture of scientific rigor, depth, and collaboration that has become a hallmark of Paragon.

"I am delighted to welcome Mary Beth and recognize Keri and Hussam for their significant contributions to date," continued Ms. High. "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank Evan for his leadership and dedication in guiding Paragon to where it stands today."

About Paragon Therapeutics

Paragon Therapeutics, Inc., is a biotechnology company applying cutting-edge science and technology to shape the next generation of novel best-in-class complex biologics for major medical needs. The company is fueling a pipeline of transformative therapies and rapidly advancing them into clinical development. Founded by Fairmount in 2021, Paragon is based in Waltham, MA. For more information, please visit . Follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact:

Cynthia Clayton

Head of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Paragon Therapeutics

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED