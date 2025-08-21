American Primary Aluminum Association Applauds Expansion Of Aluminum Tariff, Inclusion Of Additional Derivatives

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Primary Aluminum Association (APAA) today applauded the Department of Commerce for broadening the scope of the Section 232 tariff in place on aluminum. Derivative products such as refrigerated trailers, which have been increasingly produced offshore due to dumping and foreign subsidies, will now be subject to President Trump's 50% tariff. This will elevate domestic aluminum output, increase domestic aluminum demand, and enable U.S. aluminum producers to compete fairly.

"We are grateful to President Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for continuing to take a stand against the unfair foreign trade practices that threaten the domestic primary aluminum industry. The additional products now subject to the 50% aluminum tariff consume significant amounts of aluminum, largely sourced from foreign entities that do not play by free market rules," remarked APAA President Mark Duffy. "Thanks to the new parameters of this tariff, American aluminum producers will be better positioned to compete on a level playing field, protect vital domestic jobs, and invest in the future of U.S. manufacturing. This action sends a clear message that the United States will continue to strengthen the tariff program to combat ongoing predatory trade behaviors that harm our industry and the hardworking Americans it supports."

