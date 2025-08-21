Erin Johnson Montgomery Releases New Book: Coaching In The Trenches: A Field Guide For Coaching In The Classroom

Practical Strategies to Empower Educators and Enhance Teaching Performance

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Erin Johnson Montgomery, an experienced educator and coach, is proud to announce the release of her new book, Coaching in the Trenches : A Field Guide for Coaching in the Classroom. This insightful and practical guide is aimed at helping instructional coaches and educators transform their practices and empower teachers to achieve their fullest potential in the classroom.Drawing on her 20+ years in education and her wealth of experience coaching educators, Montgomery's book offers an invaluable resource for those navigating the complexities of coaching in the classroom. Coaching in the Trenches provides actionable strategies and tools that allow coaches to guide educators towards their strengths while helping them grow both personally and professionally.“Coaching is about fostering growth, self-discovery, and improvement,” said Montgomery.“This book is designed to provide coaches with the tools to empower teachers to step into their power, find their strengths, and build effective relationships that result in success and transformation.”The book addresses key themes for coaches working in educational settings, including strategies for managing confrontation, empowering teachers through self-discovery, and helping them grow into their best selves. Montgomery's personal experience and her dedication to neurodiversity, mental health, and strengths-based learning create a unique perspective that resonates with educators at all levels.“I wrote this book because when I transitioned into coaching, there was a lack of resources,” Montgomery explained.“I had to figure things out on my own and refine my practices over time. This book is what I wish I had when I started. I want other coaches to learn from my experience without the trial and error.”Coaching in the Trenches: A Field Guide for Coaching in the Classroom is more than just a guide; it's a roadmap to unlocking the potential in both educators and their students. Whether you're an experienced coach or transitioning into the role, this book offers concrete strategies and real-world stories that will help you navigate the challenges of coaching while making a meaningful impact in the classroom.About Erin Johnson MontgomeryErin Johnson Montgomery (EJM) is a lifelong educator and advocate for neurodiversity and mental health in education. With a Master's in Curriculum and Instruction, along with various certifications in special education and executive functioning, she brings over two decades of experience to her role as an instructional coach. EJM has worked with learners from all walks of life and currently serves as an instructional coach at Beta Academy. She is also the author of A Parent's Guide to Executive Functioning and has presented at numerous conferences, including the International Conference on Education and the Hawaii International Conference on Education.

