BINGO SAVES! THE CLASSIC GAME GETS NEW LIFE AND NEW FANS

From music festivals and corporate events to family birthdays and celebrity soirées, The Great Bingo Revival revs up the fun with high-energy music, cool prizes and a sense of community bringing everyone together.

LAKE TAHOE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2012, the Reverend Rusty Reams found himself surrounded by strangers singing "Happy Birthday" to him after he won a game of bingo. The connection he felt that night was the catalyst for a nine-year mission to bring that feeling to everyone – and The Great Bingo Revival was born.

Reams has transformed bingo from a game to an event, adding costumed dancers, interactive prizes and the sounds of everyone's favorite disco and funk tunes.

He continues to spread the message that "bingo saves." He's a bingo-vangelist on a mission to uplift and connect party guests with 90 minutes of pure joy and positivity.

He hasn't changed the game itself but has surrounded it with infectious music, the lively steps of the "BinGo-Go Dancers" and his tireless energy for a rhythm, funk and soul explosion that's attracting an impressive list of corporate and private clients.

Reams and his band of bingo players have entertained at events of major corporate clients like Google; engaged revelers at some of the biggest music festivals in the U.S., including the Electric Daisy Carnival; led games on high-end cruises, most recently a voyage to Antarctica; and performed at exclusive private parties and country clubs. They've performed for celebrities like pop star Joe Jonas, who also booked them for a Jonas Brothers after-party.

The show is customized for audiences from 8 to 88, suitable for a child's birthday party or a late-night bash. Its original "Solid Gold 70's" theme has expanded to include "Totally 80's," "Aprés Bingo," holiday bingo, a beach/pool party and many others.

"People want to have fun together and relax," Reams said. "We like to give away prizes that people can party with immediately – so they aren't just winners of the game but have become part of the show! It makes everyone feel loosened up together. That's what I love setting in motion."

The Great Bingo Revival's shows range from family-friendly to adult and can be customized for up to 2,000 people. To inquire about bringing this exciting experience to your business event, private party, conference, etc., email Steve Emmerich at [email protected] .

Media Contact:

Sharyn Frankel

[email protected]

561-998-1995

SOURCE The Great Bingo Revival

