PBC Announces Fiserv As PBC 2025 Title Sponsor And Launches New PBC-CP Designation

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6th Annual PBC Conference, the premier event for cannabis banking and compliance professionals, returns to Washington, D.C., on September 3–4, 2025.

Nationally recognized for bringing together leaders across government and industry, PBC provides a platform to tackle the most pressing challenges in cannabis banking. Past participants have included state cannabis regulators, banking regulators, IRS commissioners, U.S. Senators, Members of Congress, and other high-level policymakers and financial leaders that bank the industry.

This year, PBC is proud to welcome Fiserv as the official Title Sponsor of PBC Conference 2025. A global leader in payments and financial technology, Fiserv serves thousands of financial institutions and millions of businesses across the world. With a strong reputation for innovation, Fiserv brings valuable perspective and technology-driven insight to the future of cannabis banking.

"PBC Conference remains the premier gathering where influential voices come together to drive progress and shape the future of the cannabis banking industry," said Joshua Radbod , CEO of PBC Conference. "We're proud to welcome Fiserv as our Title Sponsor and excited to unveil programming that reflects the momentum of this evolving sector."

PBC has also launched the final level of its PBC Certification Program : the PBC Certified Professional (PBC-CP) designation. Recognized as the highest achievement in cannabis banking and compliance, the PBC-CP reflects deep expertise and leadership in the field.

To qualify, learners must first complete Level I and Level II of the PBC Certification Program, participate in person at PBC Conferences, and publish a peer-reviewed industry use case. These requirements ensure candidates build a strong foundation before earning this elite designation.

PBC plans to expand its certification offerings beyond individual achievement with the future launch of the PBC Certified Organization designation, created to recognize institutions that demonstrate the same high standards of compliance, innovation, and industry leadership.

To meet the Fiserv team and recognized PBC professionals, register for PBC Conference 2025

About : PBC was founded in 2018 and operates an international portfolio of banking & compliance events, industry resources, and training dedicated to tackling banking & compliance challenges in emerging industries.

The PBC team also hosts the annual CBC Summit , which addresses banking & compliance challenges for the crypto industry, both in the U.S. and Europe. For more details, visit:

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE PBC Conference

