Louis Gale, Internationally Renowned Author, Releases Groundbreaking Works On Higher Consciousness

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A bold, budding voice has emerged in the world of literature and consciousness studies. A new author is born in Louis Gale , who has released the first two volumes of his six-part book series, a remarkable exploration of the human psyche, higher-level consciousness, and the transformative power of thought.

A written self-portrait "On Psychosis": A Novella Vol. I and A written self-portrait "On Tragedy": Volume II are available now at major retailers and select universities.

"My books are an exploration of higher human consciousness. I've structured my ideas across six volumes, with the first two now available. The concept of 'down the rabbit hole,' though often misunderstood, is fundamental to the growth and evolution of human consciousness and experience. At the core of this journey are self-discipline and control, and to reach them, I've delved deeply into the inner workings of the mind in a profound and unique way. These books stand as a testament to that remarkable journey," says Gale.

Gale's journey to authorship has been anything but ordinary. After living in Berlin for nearly two years, he completed his first book, A written self-portrait "On Psychosis": A Novella Vol. I, a deeply personal novella that examines the intricate nature of the mind and perception. Upon his forced return to the United States, Gale entered a period of silence and chose to live on the streets for over a year. In that space of solitude, he unknowingly began shaping his second book, A written self-portrait "On Tragedy": Volume II, which delves into the inner complexities of higher-level consciousness and the human condition.

"My year of silence, though perhaps puzzling to some, was essential to the development of my higher consciousness. It was a sacrifice few would willingly make, yet one I gladly accepted as a means to explore the deeper dimensions of human awareness. Words and language are not only tools of communication, but also mechanisms of survival. Choosing not to speak for an entire year was a transformative experience, one that led me to a greater understanding of both myself and the world around me. I've captured these reflections in the form of a fictional narrative, allowing readers to engage with the complexities of my journey through a unique and imaginative story," explains Gale.

His path was not without hardship. Gale was hospitalized for seven weeks and given a diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia, despite never hearing voices, seeing visions, or even meeting a doctor during his stay. He has since spoken openly about this experience, calling the diagnosis“the scariest part of the entire ordeal,” scarier even than being assaulted, arrested, or taunted during his time of homelessness. Rather than allow the label to define him, Gale reframed his journey as an exploration into the ethereal origins of thought itself, giving voice to truths that many have felt but few have articulated.

Now, with two volumes available worldwide, including at institutions such as Harvard, Berkeley, and UCLA, Gale's six-book series is poised to reshape the way readers think about consciousness and transformation.

“Mental health most likely affects you, if not you directly, then someone you love,” Gale says.“Because of that, it's a fight worth fighting for.”

About Louis Gale

Louis Gale is an internationally recognized author, mental health advocate, and scholar of consciousness. His six-volume book series combines lived experience with profound insight into higher-level thought, offering readers a path to understanding, healing, and transformation. In addition to his literary work, Gale is pursuing a master's degree in Consciousness Studies at the JFK School of Social Science and is preparing for his Ph.D. dissertation research, with aspirations of becoming a professor.

He is also a certified peer support specialist through the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), a role that reflects his deep commitment to mental health advocacy.

Louis Gale is available for interviews.

To learn more about Gale and his impactful work, click here:

