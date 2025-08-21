Yotta 2025 Set To Take Over Vegas With 3,000+ Attendees



3,000+ senior leaders from across the digital infrastructure ecosystem

200+ world-class speakers across six content tracks and 100+ sessions 150+ sponsors and exhibitors showcasing next-gen solutions across cloud, colocation, AI, cooling, and power

"Yotta 2025 is where the infrastructure world gets real about AI, power, capital, and the future," said George Rockett, founder of Yotta and DataCenter Dynamics. "We've built this platform to cut through the noise, elevate solutions, and unite the leaders who are building tomorrow's digital economy."

The conference program features six tracks designed to break down the silos and confront the industry's toughest challenges head-on: Compute Recalibration, Densification, Finance & Investment, 100X Efficiency, Energy Transformation, and Risk & Resilience.

Speakers from across the ecosystem will take the stage, including:



James P. Danly, Deputy Secretary of Energy, US Department of Energy

Keith Heyde, Director of Infrastructure Strategy & Development, OpenAI

Ali Heydari, Director, Data Center Cooling & Infrastructure, NVIDIA

Chris Sharp, CTO, Digital Realty

KR Sridhar, PhD, Founder & CEO, Bloom Energy

Aparna Prabhakar, Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer, Schneider Electric

Waldemar Szlezak, Partner & Global Head of Digital Infrastructure, KKR Dan Roberts, Co-Founder & CEO, IREN

Yotta 2025 is more than sessions-it's a nonstop networking playground . Attendees will connect at breakfast roundtables, curated 1:1 meetings, and community mixers, including the iMWomen Power Breakfast, Veterans Social, LGBTQ+ Mixer, BIPOC Meetup, and Under 30 Link Up. High-energy receptions and happy hours keep conversations flowing, from Monday night's opening kickoff to the Partner Palooza in the Expo Hall.

This year's expo floor is twice the size of 2024, featuring 150+ sponsors and exhibitors and innovation stages highlighting the latest in compute, cooling, power, and automation. From hyperscalers to energy giants, attendees can meet their entire supply chain in one place. The Innovate Arena returns with a Shark Tank–style pitch competition where startups and disruptors showcase solutions across energy, AI, cooling, automation, and connectivity.

Yotta 2025 keeps the energy high with live entertainment throughout the week. From the UNLV Marching Band blasting off the Main Stage, to DJ Scoobie at the kickoff party, to the Galactic Drummers and Las Vegas Raiders cheerleaders electrifying the crowd, every beat is designed to amplify the experience. The finale? The Cosmic Pool Rave at the MGM Pool, where music, lights, and Vegas vibes collide.

Yotta 2025 is happening in just two weeks, don't miss your chance to be in the room where the future of digital infrastructure is decided. Register now to secure your place at digital infrastructure's most important gathering before it's too late!

About Yotta Events Inc.

Yotta 2025 ( ) will bring together senior executives from critical infrastructure providers, IT hardware and software OEMs, network and telco providers, data centers, hyperscalers, satellite communications, subsea cable operators and enterprise IT executives. Founded by George Rockett, co-founder of DatacenterDynamics, Yotta continues to unite the digital infrastructure ecosystem to tackle the industry's biggest challenges.

