Dresner Partners Advised CAI Custom Alloys On Its Sale To Evermetal Holdings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strengthens U.S. Critical Metals Recycling Supply Chain

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that it advised CAI Custom Alloys, LLC (CAI), a portfolio company of Des Moines, Iowa-based Summit Equity Group, on its sale to EverMetal Holdings LP (EverMetal), the world's first critical metals recycling platform dedicated to strengthening domestic access to the strategic metals supply chain. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Established by a consortium of private equity investors with the majority backing of GEF Capital Partners (GEF), a Washington, D.C.-based private equity firm focused on climate change and pollution mitigation, EverMetal aims to build a viable alternative to purchasing critical minerals by creating an integrated recycling supply chain in the U.S.

The superalloy market consists of critical metals used in aerospace, power generation, renewable energy and technology, and electronics industries. Mining of these superalloys are concentrated in a few specific geographies primarily in Africa and Asia, and almost never consumed where they are mined. A recycled alternative in the U.S. allows American companies to purchase critical raw materials domestically while reducing costs, lowering GHG emissions, and taking greater control of their supply chain.

Established in 2009, Belvidere, Illinois-based CAI has built an outstanding reputation for precision processing of complex nickel, cobalt, and specialty metal scrap, supporting end markets across aerospace, defense, power generation, medical, and technology. The company is one of a select few domestic processors holding vacuum-melt certification from major aerospace customers – a prerequisite for inclusion in critical component manufacturing.

Commenting on the transaction, Jeffrey Rubino, CEO of CAI said,“We are very excited to join EverMetal and accelerate our mission to deliver high-integrity, U.S.-recycled metals for America's most demanding applications. The Dresner team was pivotal in helping us secure a great partner in EverMetal and we look forward to leveraging EverMetal's powerful network across the metals recycling landscape.”

“We would like to thank the Dresner team for its dedication in completing this transaction. Their understanding of the salient business issues and attention to detail enabled us to achieve a great outcome for shareholders and an intriguing opportunity for management going forward,” said Jason DeStigter, Managing Partner of Summit Equity Group.

Paul Hoffman, Managing Director for Dresner Partners said,“We appreciated the opportunity to advise CAI on the sale of the company for the second time. It was a pleasure working with CAI management once again as well as Summit Equity Group, EverMetal and GEF to consummate this transaction. We are excited to see the opportunities that will be created by this novel critical metals recycling platform.”

Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners added,“Our continued relationship with CAI is a testament to our dedication to client service and the specialized capabilities of our firm in the industrials space. I look forward to watching CAI with its new owner, EverMetal, accelerate through its next phase of development.”

More information on CAI can be found at . More information on EverMetal can be found at .

About Dresner Partners

Dresner is an award-winning, FINRA-registered middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with professionals located in New York, Cleveland, San Diego, Houston, Fort Lauderdale, New Jersey, and the San Francisco Bay Area. For more than 30 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations, and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world's leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations, and corporate development. More information is available at . You can also follow Dresner Partners on LinkedIn at and X at .

For Media Inquiries

David Gutierrez, Head of PR, IR and Corporate Development, (312) 780-7204, ...

For Transaction Related Inquiries

Paul Hoffman, Managing Director, (312) 780-7229, ...

Steven M. Dresner, President, (312) 780-7206, ...

