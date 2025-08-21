Linksquares Appoints Kellie Snyder As Chief Customer Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With over two decades of global leadership experience in professional services and customer success, Snyder is a proven expert in building and scaling organizations that deliver results. She has held senior leadership roles at prominent technology companies including Adobe, CA Technologies (now Broadcom), and Lithium (now Khoros, part of IgniteTech), where she was responsible for large professional services teams and P&Ls in dynamic, multi-product SaaS environments. She served as Chief Customer Officer at Deputy and most recently at Onapsis where she was responsible for all post-sales teams including Renewals. Her career is distinguished by creating the foundational people, processes, and technologies necessary for Customer Success, Services, Education, and Support teams to excel.

"Kellie's appointment marks yet another significant milestone for LinkSquares as we continue to focus on driving ROI for our customers," said Chris Combs, CEO of LinkSquares. "Her exceptional track record in scaling customer-focused organizations perfectly aligns with our mission to deliver outstanding value through our AI-first platform and award-winning customer service. We're excited to have Kellie's leadership as we embark on our next phase of growth."

Throughout her career, Kellie's strategic approach to customer success has helped organizations achieve significant improvements in retention rates, customer satisfaction scores, and revenue expansion. Snyder's storied experience and dedication to customers perfectly supports LinkSquares' passion for its customer base. Our customer commitment was recently highlighted in the 2025 G2 Summer Grid Report for CLM , where LinkSquares earned an impressive 98% quality of support rating and ranked #1 in the Mid-Market category.

"I'm incredibly excited to join LinkSquares at such a dynamic time in the company's evolution," said Snyder. "The opportunity to work with a team that's genuinely revolutionizing contract management through AI-powered innovation was incredibly compelling. I look forward to building on LinkSquares' strong foundation and helping our customers unlock even greater value from their contract management processes."

LinkSquares' AI-powered CLM platform is revolutionizing contract management, helping businesses streamline processes, reduce risk, and increase efficiency. With a focus on customer success and a clear vision for the future, LinkSquares reaffirms its commitment to maintaining its market leadership with this addition.

LinkSquares has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for the fifth consecutive year. This recognition highlights the company's commitment to growth and delivering value to customers.

Additionally, LinkSquares has been recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM for the fourth year in a row, securing the #174 spot. This recognition highlights a 675% growth during the last period and underscores the trust customers place in the company's AI-powered contract analytics and management solutions.

About LinkSquares

LinkSquares is the leading AI-powered contract lifecycle management platform, trusted by more than 1,000 customers, including DraftKings, ProPharma, Wayfair, and the Boston Celtics. LinkSquares' advanced AI engine is uniquely designed with a proprietary blend of predictive and generative AI, specifically trained to excel with legal documents. LinkSquares revolutionizes contract management by delivering powerful analytics, minimizing organizational risk, and enhancing the speed and precision of contract workflows at every stage - unlocking greater efficiency, reliability, and strategic value for teams across the business.

