Associates Of The Boston Public Library Announces 2025-26 Writer-In-Residence

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Thanks to a generous anonymous investor, the Associates' Writer-in-Residence program has supported emerging writers for the past twenty-one years, with alumni publishing, or having forthcoming, 80 books. In addition to the stipend, Zarlasht will receive $2,500 for coaching or editing, and a private office within the Central Library for her year-long tenure.

In the blind judging process, a panel of authors, publishers, and literary agents selected Zarlasht's submission from a record-breaking 526 applications. Olivia Swomley, Senior Editor at Weldon Owen Kids and a member of the judging panel, effused, "To beautifully and poetically tackle themes of sibling violence and coming of age as an Afghan-American in rural Wisconsin takes courage and heart. Fortunately, Zarlasht Niaz has a great deal of both." Hear from Zarlasht at the Writer-in-Residence Reading on October 7, 2025, at the Boston Public Library. Tickets can be found on our website,

About the ASSOCIATES OF THE BOSTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Associates is an independent non-profit that raises funds to preserve, digitize, and promote the Boston Public Library's Special Collections and its historic, literary, and artistic treasures. Since its inception in 1972, the Associates has been the driving force and sponsor behind many programs, including the Writer-in-Residence Program , the Pierce Performance Series , the Hundred-Year Book Debate , and Literary Lights . For more information, please visit or connect with us on Instagram , Bluesky , Faceboo , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

