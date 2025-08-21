Associates Of The Boston Public Library Announces 2025-26 Writer-In-Residence
In the blind judging process, a panel of authors, publishers, and literary agents selected Zarlasht's submission from a record-breaking 526 applications. Olivia Swomley, Senior Editor at Weldon Owen Kids and a member of the judging panel, effused, "To beautifully and poetically tackle themes of sibling violence and coming of age as an Afghan-American in rural Wisconsin takes courage and heart. Fortunately, Zarlasht Niaz has a great deal of both." Hear from Zarlasht at the Writer-in-Residence Reading on October 7, 2025, at the Boston Public Library. Tickets can be found on our website,
About the ASSOCIATES OF THE BOSTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
The Associates is an independent non-profit that raises funds to preserve, digitize, and promote the Boston Public Library's Special Collections and its historic, literary, and artistic treasures. Since its inception in 1972, the Associates has been the driving force and sponsor behind many programs, including the Writer-in-Residence Program , the Pierce Performance Series , the Hundred-Year Book Debate , and Literary Lights . For more information, please visit or connect with us on Instagram , Bluesky , Faceboo , LinkedIn , and YouTube .
For media inquiries, please contact:
Vidisha Agarwalla, Communications Specialist
[email protected]
617-901-3299
SOURCE Associates of the Boston Public Library
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment