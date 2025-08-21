Nano-Yield Ranks No. 2724 On The 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Nano-Yield Logo

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 153%, This Marks Nano-Yield's Fourth Time on the List

- Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. NEW YORK, UT, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders, today announced that Nano-Yield is No. 2724 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful independent businesses within the economy's most dynamic segment. Past honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.“This recognition reflects the relentless innovation and dedication of our entire team,” said Clark Bell, CEO of Nano-Yield.“We've worked tirelessly to bring advanced nanoliquidtechnology to growers worldwide, helping them increase yields, reduce inputs, and farm more sustainably. Making the Inc. 5000 is proof that our mission is resonating with customers and making a measurable impact on global agriculture.”This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and a shifting labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: .“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc.“These businesses didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.Founded in 2014, Nano-Yield is an industry leader in agricultural nanotechnology, delivering innovative solutions that are transforming the way crops are grown and managed. Through pioneering products like NanoCoteTM, the company empowers growers across the globe to enhance crop performance, maximize input efficiency, and advance environmental stewardship. Nano-Yield's science-driven approach has made it a trusted partner in both the agricultural and turf industries, with a mission to promote sustainable, precision farming practices that meet the demands of a changing world.MethodologyCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

