MAESTRO DOBEL TEQUILA AND DEFENDING CHAMPION ARYNA SABALENKA RETURN TO THE US OPEN, SERVING DRINKS ON US ALL TOURNAMENT LONG

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In 2024, three-time Grand Slam winner Sabalenka made a promise on the court to celebrate her win with fans by offering the crowd "Drinks on Me". This year, Dobel Tequila is partnering with the defending champion to cover the first round of Dobel Tequila cocktails for New York-based fans watching in bars, restaurants, and at home all tournament long. Fans can show their support for Aryna by ordering the Dobel Tequila hero cocktail, the Dobel Tequila Ace Paloma, at local bars and restaurants, including Jean's, Nubeluz, and The Elgin.

"Last year I promised fans 'Drinks on Me,' and I didn't disappoint! This year, as the defending US Open champion, I'm taking it up a level with Dobel Tequila. From the first day of the tournament, fans in New York visiting bars and restaurants can enjoy their first Dobel Tequila cocktail with a new "Drinks on Us!" program and bring the passion and energy to every one of my tennis matches. Salud!" said Aryna Sabalenka.

Fans nationwide can get in on the excitement by joining the Dobel Tequila Club and receiving an exclusive online discount. In addition, fans can get up to $20 back on the purchase of a Dobel Tequila cocktail at bars and restaurants and up to $20 off the purchase of two bottles of any Dobel Tequila at liquor stores in the New York metro area1.

Alongside the brand's relationship with Sabalenka as its global tennis Maestro, Dobel Tequila also celebrates its partnership with top-seed American player and 2024 Runner Up Taylor Fritz. At the top of their game on and off the court, both players return to the US Open this year serving more than just world-class tennis – fans can enjoy their curated tequila cocktails, the Dobel Tequila Marg-Aryna and Dobel Tequila Fritzy Spicy Margarita , at the Dobel Tequila Club and other locations on the US Open grounds.

"Growing up in Southern California, tequila has always been part of my biggest celebrations – from toasting with family and friends to marking a win on the court," said Taylor Fritz. "Partnering with Dobel Tequila is the perfect match, and this US Open, I'm inviting fans to keep the energy high and raise a glass of my Dobel Tequila Fritzy Spicy Margarita all tournament long."

In addition to the player-curated cocktails, tournament goers and fans at home can anticipate the return of the fan-favorite Dobel Tequila Ace Paloma. This cocktail, which sold over 70,000 on-site and grew to the second most recognized drink at the US Open last year2, is a refreshing blend of Maestro Dobel Diamante Cristalino Tequila, grapefruit soda, and fresh lime juice, served in a US Open souvenir cup. The Ace Paloma will be available alongside other cocktails at the Dobel Tequila Club onsite bar and restaurant, which features a new culinary menu from restaurant Oyamel by José Andrés Group. Rooted in modern Mexico, the collaboration delivers authentic Mexican dishes and vibrant cocktail experiences for tournament attendees that elevate the US Open with flavor, hospitality, and cultural celebration. This exclusive pop-up menu from Oyamel will be available only at the Dobel Tequila Club, including Oyamel's Taco Cochinita, made of Yucatán-style pit barbecued pork, achiote, Mexican sour orange, and pickled red onion, and the Cucumber Smash cocktail, featuring Maestro Dobel Diamante Cristalino Tequila, elderflower liqueur, cucumber, and lime juice.

Dobel Tequila's presence at the US Open marks the culmination of an exciting year in tennis, highlighted by the brand's designation as the "Official Tequila" of top U.S. ATP and WTA tournaments, including the Miami Open, BNP Paribas Open, and Cincinnati Open.

To learn more about "Drinks on Us," with Aryna Sabalenka, visit . To join the Dobel Tequila Club and experience Dobel's collection of award-winning, smooth tequilas, visit MaestroDobel or follow @DobelTequila on Instagram.

Dobel Tequila Ace Paloma

2 oz Maestro Dobel Diamante Cristalino Tequila

0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

Top with Grapefruit Soda

Garnish: Grapefruit Wedge

Method: Add Maestro Dobel Diamante Cristalino Tequila and fresh lime juice in a shaker. Shake and strain over ice into a glass. Top with grapefruit soda. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

1 Ends 9/8/25. Limited quantities available & offer valid only while supplies last. 21+ only. Offer valid on purchases made in & by legal residents of NY who reside in an eligible zip code. Not valid on purchases made at any US Open event or location. Limit ONE (1) rebate per receipt and submission, maximum of ONE (1) rebate during the Offer Period. See Full Terms & Conditions for complete details and purchase requirements. Sponsor: Proximo Spirits, Inc. ("Sponsor"), 3 Second Street, Suite 1101, Jersey City, NJ 07302.

2 Source: SRI 2024 Dobel Tequila US Open Sponsorship Evaluation

About Maestro Dobel® Tequila

Maestro Dobel® Tequila, masters of innovation and smoothness, is a modern expression of tequila with a refined craft and heritage that spans over 230 years. Founded by 11th generation tequila maker Juan Dobel in 2003, Dobel Tequila was born in Jalisco, Mexico and has since grown into a diverse collection of ultra-premium and award-winning smooth tequilas. As the creator of the world's first Cristalino Tequila in 2008, Dobel Diamante®, the first Smoked Tequila, Humito®, and the first Pechuga Tequila, Pavito®; Dobel Tequila is known for its record of category innovation and mastery of smooth tequila craftsmanship.

Trademarks owned by Maestro Tequilero, S.A. de C.V. ©2025 Proximo, Jersey City, NJ. Please enjoy it responsibly.

