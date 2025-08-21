Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Inventhelp Inventor Develops The Sani Flush - Toilet Refresher (OCC-1783)


2025-08-21 12:16:28
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an eco-friendly, long-lasting, and overall better way to clean, refresh, and sanitize a toilet bowl and tank with every flush," said an inventor, from Long Beach, Calif., "so I invented The Sani Flush - Toilet Refresher. My design would serve as a viable alternative to traditional methods of keeping a bowl and tank clean, fresh, and hygienic – flush after flush- with a consistent ratio of solution to water – for over 600 flushes."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective means of cleaning and sanitizing a toilet bowl and tank. In doing so, it would naturally and automatically clean, aromatize, and disinfect toilet bowls and tanks with each flush – for over 600 flushes without requiring a refill. As a result, it saves time and effort. Additionally, it allows you to adjust the cleaning solution's injection amount, and it releases a pleasant scent throughout the bathroom. The invention features a practical, long-lasting and eco-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-OCC-1783, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN21082025003732001241ID1109959584

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search