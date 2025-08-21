Inventhelp Inventor Develops The Sani Flush - Toilet Refresher (OCC-1783)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an eco-friendly, long-lasting, and overall better way to clean, refresh, and sanitize a toilet bowl and tank with every flush," said an inventor, from Long Beach, Calif., "so I invented The Sani Flush - Toilet Refresher. My design would serve as a viable alternative to traditional methods of keeping a bowl and tank clean, fresh, and hygienic – flush after flush- with a consistent ratio of solution to water – for over 600 flushes."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective means of cleaning and sanitizing a toilet bowl and tank. In doing so, it would naturally and automatically clean, aromatize, and disinfect toilet bowls and tanks with each flush – for over 600 flushes without requiring a refill. As a result, it saves time and effort. Additionally, it allows you to adjust the cleaning solution's injection amount, and it releases a pleasant scent throughout the bathroom. The invention features a practical, long-lasting and eco-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-OCC-1783, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

